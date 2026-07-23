Struggling India seek redemption in Zimbabwe T20Is

Harare: Under-fire skipper Shreyas Iyer will be desperate to halt a worrying slide and register his first victory as T20I captain when a youthful India face a spirited Zimbabwe in the first T20I here at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Having suffered consecutive series defeats in Ireland (2-0) and England (4-0), the pressure is squarely on Iyer to turn around India’s fortunes. Despite his solid personal form in England, where he scored 218 runs at a strike rate of 157.97, Iyer has managed just one win in his last 13 completed matches as captain across international and IPL games.

The three-match series also offers young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a prime opportunity to cement his place at the top of the order in the absence of Sanju Samson. Returning to the venue of his blistering U-19 World Cup final heroics, the teenaged Sooryavanshi will look to bounce back from a modest debut tour of England, where he was troubled by short balls.

All eyes will also be on finisher Rinku Singh, who returns to the setup following a surge in form in the second half of IPL 2026, especially with India requiring muscle power in the struggling middle order. Additionally, the series provides a platform for India’s largely untested pacers – Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur, to step up.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be no pushovers. Led by veteran Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe enter the series boosted by recent home success against Bangladesh, including a landmark Test victory and an ODI series win, though they conceded the T20I series.

Armed with tall quicks Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, alongside the recalled Wessly Madhevere and Newman Nyamhuri, Zimbabwe will aim to exploit India’s vulnerabilities in Harare and extend their horrid run in the format. (IANS)

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