Stuttgart sign Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic from Augsburg

Stuttgart: Stuttgart have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic from Augsburg on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. Demirovic was Augsburg’s captain in the 2023/24 season and finished the campaign with 15 goals and nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches, putting him among the top five players for goal contributions in the league. Across his time with Augsburg and previously SC Freiburg, the Bosnian international has made a total 124 appearances in the German top flight, amassing 30 goals and 22 assists. IANS

