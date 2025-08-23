Subroto Cup Football : Assam's Betkuchi School in quarters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Betkuchi School of Assam secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Subroto Cup Football with a commanding 6-0 victory over Sri Lanka School Football Association team in Delhi on Friday. Mari Mech was the star of the match netting a hat-trick While Muskan Darjee and Divia Tanti contributed a goal each. Additionally the Sri Lankan outfit conceded an own goal in the match. Assam will face Goa in the quarter finals.

