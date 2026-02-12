Such losses sometimes hurt and sting: Jonathan Trott

Ahmedabad: Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott lauded his team's resilience after the side suffered another heartbreaking defeat in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

During the post-match press conference, Trott reflected on Afghanistan playing a second double Super Over in two years.

"Not really. It was a good game of cricket, obviously. It showed the type of cricket we can play, certainly chasing," Trott said, reflecting on the match against South Africa, as quoted by ICC.

"To get so close in the first Super Over, the game ebbed and flowed, and there were maybe a few mistakes from both sides towards the end, which let the other side back in when you should try to close it out. That was fairly obvious," the Afghanistan coach added.

Trott emphasised the competitiveness of both sides in high-pressure situations. "South Africa is a good side, but we've got some good players as well. When we went into the second Super Over and were 0 for one of two balls, we still got close. It just shows what we have on the side. We've got amazing players, and it's really devastating for the guys after tough losses a few days ago against New Zealand and now against South Africa in a tough group."

Trott also praised his players' character and determination, highlighting the importance of learning from the heartbreaking defeat. "These guys are never shy of rising up against challenges they face throughout their lives, on and off the field. Today, they should be very proud. These types of losses sometimes hurt and sting, but it's important to look at the areas we did well in, as well as areas we could improve."

He noted that South Africa's fielding made a decisive impact. "South Africa fielded pretty well -- the run-out, a few catches on the boundary, on the ring, those sorts of things. They fielded really well. Maybe that was the difference today a little bit," Trott added. (ANI)

