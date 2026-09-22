Suchika Tariyal wins historic Asian Games MMA bronze

Nagoya: Suchika Tariyal scripted history for India on Monday, becoming the country’s first Asian Games medallist in mixed martial arts after securing bronze in the women’s traditional -60kg event at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Tariyal’s historic campaign ended in the semifinals, where she suffered a narrow defeat to Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in a bout that went into overtime. The Indian lost by the barest of margins, ending her hopes of reaching the gold-medal contest but confirming her place on the podium at MMA’s Asian Games debut.

The result was a bitter one for Tariyal, who was visibly distraught after the decision was announced. Despite the disappointment, the 36-year-old leaves Aichi-Nagoya with a landmark medal that marks a breakthrough for Indian MMA on the continental stage. IANS

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