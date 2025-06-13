Sudharsan Should Play: Harbhajan On India's No. 3 Dilemma In England Test Series

Nagpur: As India ushers in a new era in Test cricket with a young squad and a fresh leadership group, former spinner Harbhajan Singh has advised the team to embrace the challenge of the five-Test series in England with belief, patience, and fearlessness.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Vidarbha Cricket League launch in Nagpur, Harbhajan emphasised that India’s success in England will depend not just on skill but also on mindset. “The team needs to believe in themselves — believe that they can win. This team has the ability,” Harbhajan said. “These are the same youngsters — Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant — who broke Australia’s fortress at the Gabba. Now it’s their turn to make history again. The opportunity is massive, and they should grab it with both hands.”

India’s squad for the England tour reflects a significant shift. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin having retired from the format, a new-look 18-man unit will take the field under the 25-year-old Shubman Gill, appointed captain for the first time. Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain.

While Jasprit Bumrah was a candidate for captaincy, selection chief Ajit Agarkar clarified that workload concerns ruled him out of contention.

“Gill is a new captain, and the team is quite young — there’s no Rohit, Virat, Pujara, or even Ajinkya Rahane. It’s going to be challenging, but I expect our youngsters to rise to the occasion and perform well,” Harbhajan said.

He also urged fans and critics to be patient with the team’s progress: “Just because they don’t win right away doesn’t mean we start criticising them. The team needs support right now. They’re going through a transitional phase — a new team, a new era — and I hope it turns out to be a successful one for Indian cricket.” IANS

