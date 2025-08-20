Sumit Malik storms into U20 World Wrestling C’ships final in Samokov

Samokov: India’s Sumit Malik produced a dominant display in the 57kg weight category to book his place in the final of the U20 World Wrestling Championships. Malik overpowered Ion Bulgaru (MDA) 11-3 in the semifinal, showcasing relentless attacking intent and sharp defense to give himself a shot at the gold medal.

Malik struck first with a stepout on the activity clock, before adding another stepout and takedown to head into the break with a 4-0 lead. He kept the pressure on in the second period, extending the advantage with a takedown and stepout to make it 7-0.

Bulgaru briefly responded with a takedown on the edge, but Malik’s forward momentum proved unstoppable as he sealed the win with another stepout and takedown.

Both wrestlers were cautioned for open-hand contact, but the Indian held firm to close out an impressive 11-3 victory. Malik will now face Magomed Ozdamirov (UWW) in the gold medal bout after the Russian-trained wrestler edged Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan’s Kamil Kurugliyev continued his resurgence by reaching the 92kg final. The former U17 world champion, who had previously finished fifth in 2023 and claimed bronze in 2024 at 97kg, dropped to 92kg this year and has already upgraded his medal. IANS

