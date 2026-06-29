Sumit Nagal ends ATP Challenger title drought with Intaro Open triumph in Romania

NEW DELHI: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal clinched his first ATP Challenger title in more than two years after defeating French qualifier Felix Balshaw 6-3 7-5 in the final of the Intaro Open clay-court tournament in Targu Mures, Romania.

The triumph on Saturday ended Nagal’s title drought at the Challenger level since his victory at the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany in June 2024.

It was the 28-year-old’s seventh ATP Challenger singles title overall and his fifth on clay, underlining his affinity for the surface. Agencies

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