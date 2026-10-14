Sumit Nagal Stuns Second Seed Rocha in Maia Open Thriller, Apologises for Gesture

New Delhi: Sumit Nagal apologised to the Portuguese crowd for his talking gesture after securing a remarkable come-from-behind round-1 win over home favourite Henrique Rocha at the Maia Open ATP 100. Nagal secured a stellar 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over second-seed Rocha in one hour and 21 minutes to march into the round of 16 in what was the Indian’s first-ever match on indoor clay.

However, he has apologised to the crowd and Rocha for his gesture following the win. “To the crowd in Maia, I want to apologise for the talking gesture I made after the match. It was a heat-of-the-moment reaction, and it wasn’t the right way to respond,” Nagal wrote on his Instagram story. Agencies

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Retains Top Spot in ICC Women's ODI Rankings