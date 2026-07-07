Summer McIntosh Shatters Longest-Standing Women’s 200m Butterfly World Record at Canadian Trials

NEW DELHI: Summer McIntosh broke the longest-standing individual women’s swimming world record on Sunday night, finishing the 200-metre butterfly in 2 minutes 1.65 seconds at the Canadian trials.

The 19-year-old McIntosh broke the mark of 2:01.81 set by China’s Liu Zige in 2009 during what’s known as the super-suit era.

A three-time champion at the 2004 Paris Olympics, McIntosh slammed her fists into the water in celebration while smiling ear-to-ear as the crowd erupted inside the Olympic pool. Agencies

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