Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: Chirang Duar Triumphs Over Numaligarh in Goal-Filled First Half

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club held Oil India Limited to a draw in the opening match of the day at the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League, played at Judges Field here today. The match ended 0-0. The second encounter was equally intense, with United Chirang Duar FC clinching a narrow 3-2 victory against Numaligarh Refinery Limited. All five goals came in the first half. Nictom Narzary (16th minute), Jehova Lalringum Hmar (19th minute) and Dinou Narjinari (45+4 minute) netted for the winners, while Nilim Kumar (15th minute) and Wanshwa Damf (20th minute) struck for Numaligarh.

With these matches, the first round of the competition concluded. Pride East Maverics and North East United FC currently lead the points table in Group A and Group B with three points each, respectively.

