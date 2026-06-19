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Sunit Chowrasia Sets Course Record, Secures DP World PGTI Main Tour Exemption with Varanasi Triumph

Sunit Chowrasia made history by winning his third straight NexGen title in Varanasi and earning a 2027 DP World PGTI Main Tour exemption.
Sunit Chowrasia
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By Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: A season that began with promise ended in glory as Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia completed a historic hat-trick of titles, overcoming a tense final-day challenge to win the inaugural Rs 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen – Varanasi and seal the 2026 NexGen Order of Merit crown at the BLW Greens Golf Course on Thursday.

In doing so, the 31-year-old not only became the first golfer in NexGen Tour history to win three consecutive tournaments but also secured a coveted exemption on the DP World PGTI Main Tour for the 2027 season, marking the most rewarding chapter of his professional career to date.

While the final leaderboard showed a comfortable four-shot margin, Chowrasia’s journey to the title was built over three days of sustained excellence. He first announced his intentions with a three-under 67 in the opening round to share the lead alongside Mathura’s Mukeem Ali and Noida’s Dipankar Kaushal on a demanding day where only 11 players in the 72-man field managed to break par.

However, it was the second round that proved decisive. Displaying exceptional control off the tee and a red-hot putter, Chowrasia produced a flawless six-under 64 to establish a new course record and surge into sole possession of the lead at nine-under 131. His blemish-free round featured six birdies, including a decisive run of four birdies in five holes, placing him firmly on course for a historic third straight title.

Adding further significance to the achievement, Chowrasia equalled Mani Ram’s record of three victories in a single NexGen season, a feat first achieved in 2010. The accomplishment carried added emotional weight for a golfer whose journey back to the winner’s circle followed a difficult spell disrupted by injury.

“It feels great. Securing my card for next season on the main tour is a big achievement and gives me a lot of confidence going forward. Now the focus shifts to preparing myself to compete consistently at that level and becoming a stronger player,” Chowrasia said.

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Sunit Chowrasia
DP World PGTI NexGen – Varanasi
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