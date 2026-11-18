New Delhi: India’s double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has been elected to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026–2030 term, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Tuesday.

Congratulating the 23-year-old on her election, the NRAI shared the development on X, saying, “Congratulations to Manu Bhaker on being elected as a member of the ISSF Athletes Committee. Making India proud, always!”

Bhaker was nominated as a candidate in the Pistol category, competing against nine other contenders for two elected positions. The voting process was held alongside the ISSF World Championships in Cairo and Doha, with eligible athletes participating in the respective competitions casting their votes. IANS

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