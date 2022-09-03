Barak Bravehearts, Subansiri Champs Win

Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Barak Bravehearts registered 13 runs victory over Kaziranga Heroes in the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy held at the Amingaon Cricket Stadium here today. Opener Rahul Hazarika of winning team played a smashing unbeaten knock of 89 runs from 58 balls with the help of nine boundaries and one six. In the other match of the day, held at the same venue, Subansiri Champs beat Brahmaputra Boys by 2 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: Barak Bravehearts 170-4 (20 overs), Rahul Hazarika 89 no, Ayush Agarwal 32, Kaziranga Heroes 157-7 (20 overs), Kunal saikia 53, Akash Sengupta 31.

2nd game: Brahmaputra Boys 126-3, Roshan topno 35, Sib Sankar roy 32no, Subansiri Champs 127-8 (18.4 overs), Sumit Ghadigavkar 38, Saahil Jain 35, Deepak Gohain 4-16.

Also Read: Venus-Serena Pair Bows Out

Also Watch:



