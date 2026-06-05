Supreme Court closes WFI plea against Phogat’s Asian Games trials participation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of as infructuous the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that had allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials.

A Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Aravind Kumar closed the proceedings after noting that the selection trials, which formed the subject matter of the dispute, were already over.

The apex court clarified that the closure of the case should not be construed as an endorsement of the Delhi High Court’s observations against the WFI. “In view of subsequent developments, this SLP is rendered infructuous. This Court will not be taken as having reiterated the findings and observations of the High Court. The issues are kept open,” the Justice Narasimha-led Bench said while disposing of the matter.

During the hearing, senior advocate D.N. Goburdhun, appearing for the WFI, urged the top court to expunge certain observations made by the High Court against the federation while granting interim relief to Phogat.

The senior counsel contended that the Delhi High Court had made adverse remarks against the WFI, including observations suggesting mala fides on the federation’s part, and argued that those findings could prejudice proceedings pending before a single-judge Bench of the High Court. IANS

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