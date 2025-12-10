‘Strong possibility that KKR may buy him back': Saba Karim on Venkatesh Iyer

New Delhi: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to enter the IPL 2026 Auction with a renewed approach under newly-appointed head coach Abhishek Nayar, as he made a series of bold decisions to free up a major portion of their purse.

Speaking on JioStar, former India cricketer Saba Karim broke down KKR’s strategic release list, including the high-profile decision to let go of Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought for Rs 23.75 crore in the last auction.

Analysing the move, JioStar expert Karim said, “There is a strong possibility that KKR may buy him back. He was released at 23 crores which freed up a huge amount in their purse and chances are high that he may not go for that much money now in the mini-auction. This is a trademark Abhishek Nayar move because he always wants to start fresh. He only keeps players he feels are part of a winning combination and will be regular in the playing eleven. The rest, he buys back in the auction. I think he will build his team that way. I’ve always seen Abhishek Nayar work like this. So I feel the KKR management believes that maybe Venkatesh Iyer has exhausted his utility, similar to how they valued Andre Russell for years.”

With KKR opting not to retain Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim highlighted the franchise’s clear targets for the auction.

“They did not keep Rahmanullah Gurbaz. That means they need an opening batter. If that player can also be a wicketkeeper, it will be good for KKR. They will have many options in the auction. They also need an explosive power hitter for the lower middle order. I think filling these two spots will be the most important thing for KKR in the upcoming auction,” he added.

In 2021, Venkatesh arrived as a storm, scoring 370 runs in ten games, which was his debut season, as KKR reached the final, but they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In their title-winning year in 2024, the southpaw again scored 370 runs. Things looked difficult in 2025, as he scored 142 runs in 11 games, with one fifty, at an average of 20.28. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘There is no other player like Pandya in Indian team’: Sanjay Bangar