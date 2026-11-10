Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai: T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has been named as Mumbai’s captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Monday.

The MCA said Suryakumar will be ‘bringing his vast international experience, leadership and explosive batting prowess to the team’. Suryakumar was not considered for the first phase of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy campaign, but his standing in white-ball cricket, including leading India to retain their Men’s T20 World Cup title earlier this year, made him a strong contender to lead the side once again. IANS

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