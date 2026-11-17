New Delhi: India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing 82 off just 29 balls to guide Mumbai to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite (SMAT) 2026, as Baroda, Puducherry and Saurashtra also registered wins in their respective matches on Monday.

At the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Suryakumar struck nine fours and seven sixes to take Mumbai to 201/5 in just 15.4 overs while chasing Gujarat’s 197 all out. Despite losing Angkrish Raghuvanshi early, Mumbai raced ahead thanks to Suryakumar, who reached his half-century off 18 balls and dominated the Gujarat attack.

Hardik Tamore contributed 26 off 19 balls, while Sarfaraz Khan provided the finishing impetus with an unbeaten 33 off 15. Atharva Ankolekar remained unbeaten on nine off three balls as Mumbai completed the chase comfortably. Ravi Bishnoi claimed two wickets for Gujarat.

Earlier, Ashutosh Sharma’s 42 off 22 balls and Vishal Jayswal’s 38 off 21 helped Gujarat post a competitive total after losing wickets at regular intervals. Hemang Patel added 25, while Saurav Chauhan made 22. Atharva Ankolekar picked up three wickets for Mumbai, while Shardul Thakur claimed two.

In another Elite Group C fixture, Puducherry defeated Tripura by 40 runs after posting 209 in their 20 overs. Aman Khan led the charge with 69 off 45 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes, while Bhanu Anand contributed 59 off 38. Pugazhendi Akash provided a late flourish with 29 off just eight deliveries.

Tripura were restricted to 169/9 in reply despite Sridam Paul’s 57 off 33 balls. Arindam Barman added 24, and Manisankar Murasingh made 21, but Puducherry maintained control of the chase. Aman also contributed with the ball, returning figures of 2/22, while Shashank Singh took two wickets. Aman was named Player of the Match.

Baroda registered a dominant eight-wicket victory over Mizoram in Elite Group A, chasing down 134 in just 10.2 overs. Shivalik Sharma delivered a sensational unbeaten 101 off 39 balls, striking his way to a century as Baroda finished at 138/2. Shashwat Rawat supported him with 25 off 14 deliveries.

Earlier, Mizoram managed 133/5 in 20 overs, with Jehu Anderson top-scoring with 39 off 42 balls and Manender Narender Singh contributing 27. Atit Sheth picked up two wickets for Baroda, while Shivalik’s explosive innings earned him Player of the Match.

Saurashtra completed the day’s results with a six-wicket win over Haryana in Elite Group B, chasing down a target of 119 in 13.5 overs. Vishvaraj Jadeja set the tone with 46 off 23 balls, while Prerak Mankad remained unbeaten on 26 and Ruchit Ahir made 19.

Earlier, Haryana struggled to build momentum after opting to bat and finished at 118/9 in 20 overs. Yashvardhan Dalal top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 54 balls, but Saurashtra’s bowlers kept the scoring in check. Jaydev Unadkat led the attack with figures of 2/19 and was named Player of the Match, while Parth Bhut also claimed two wickets. IANS

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