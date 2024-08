NEW DELHI: Sweden's Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record when he cleared 6.26 metres at the second attempt at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

Duplantis broke the world record for the 10th time, beating the 6.25 metres he cleared when retaining his Olympic gold medal in Paris earlier this month. Agencies

