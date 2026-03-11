Swiatek Dominates Sakkari, Pegula Rallies Past Ostapenko at Indian Wells Open

Indian Wells: Two-time champion Iga Swiatek registered a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 32 seed Maria Sakkari to reach fourth round of the Indian Wells Open.

Swiatek became the first woman to advance to the Round of 16 for six consecutive years at Indian Wells since Agnieszka Radwanska and Carolina Wozniacki between 2008-2014.

Since the format’s introduction in 2009, Swiatek (129-31, .806) trails only Serena Williams (148-28, .841) for winning percentage at WTA-1000 events — minimum 10 matches, according to WTA.

On the other hand, American Jessica Pegula came back from one-set deficit against former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, to advance to the round of 16 with 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

In seven previous appearances in the California desert, Pegula has never passed the quarterfinal round — and that came five years ago. It’s a statistic she is eager to change.

She will face No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic in the fourth round. 2019 semifinalist Bencic defeated Elise Mertens, 6-2, 6-3, to reach the round of 16 for the fourth time. (IANS)

