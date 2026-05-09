Swiatek Survives McNally Thriller as Zverev Cruises into Italian Open Third Round

ROME: Three-time champion Iga Swiatek battled into the third round of the Italian Open on Friday with a 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win over Caty McNally.

Swiatek dropped serve in the opening game at the Foro Italico but rattled off the next six to seize control against the 63rd-ranked American.

The Pole seemed on course for a routine victory when she pulled 4-2 in front in the second set, but McNally twice broke Swiatek as the Pole served for the match and then snatched the tie-break.

Swiatek again nudged ahead with a break for a 3-1 lead in the decider. McNally clawed herself level at 3-all before Swiatek took the final three games to book her place in the next round, to her visible relief.

“It was a tough match, Caty really played great,” said Swiatek.

“I had to be patient. For sure, some mistakes happened. It was not an easy match. I’m really happy I was solid at the end and in the important moments. I kept it together.”

The Pole suffered her earliest exit in five appearances in Madrid last month when she retired in third round due to a viral illness. She was knocked out at the same stage in Rome last year as defending champion.

Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, has not won a clay tournament since capturing the last of her four French Open titles in 2024.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines advanced with a straight-sets win over Chinese 31st seed Wang Xinyu.

Canadian 10th seed Victoria Mboko withdrew from the event on Friday due to illness. She will be replaced in the draw by Czech lucky loser Nikola Bartunkova.

China's Wang Xinyu lost to Alexandra Eala of the Philippines 6-4, 6-3 in the second round, failing to reach the last 32 after a match lasting 1 hour and 26 minutes.

In other matches of the day, 6th seed Jessica Pegula beat Zeynep Sönmez 6-4, 6-0, Naomi Osaka beat Eva Lys 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, Madison Keys beat Peyton Stearns 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, Anastasia Potapova beat Karolína Muchová 6-3, 6-2, Diana Shnaider beat Talia Gibson 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, Liudmila Samsonova beat Ann Li 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev eased into the third round after comfortably dealing with fellow German Daniel Altmaier in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

A two-time former winner, Zverev took one hour and 45 minutes to see off Altmaier, who has never won a title on the men’s tour and didn’t have enough for the second seed.

Zverev is in good form having reached the final in Madrid last weekend and he is again on the other side of the draw to red-hot favourite Jannik Sinner.

The 29-year-old has been beaten by Sinner in four Masters 100 events this year and will have his work cut out if he is to add to his 2017 and 2024 titles in Rome.

In other matches, Alexander Bublik beat Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2, Tommy Paul beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-2, Learner Tien beat Damir Džumhur 6-2, 6-1, Francisco Cerundolo beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-0, 6-2. Agencies

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