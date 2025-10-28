Swiss Indoors: Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca beats Fokina to win biggest career title

BASEL: Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca clinched the biggest title of his career on Sunday, storming past Spanish eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-4 to win the Swiss Indoors Championships in Basel. The victory marks the 19-year-old’s second tour-level title, his maiden triumph coming in Buenos Aires in February, and his first at the ATP 500 level.

Fonseca also became the first Brazilian to claim a title above the ATP 250 level since former world number one Gustavo Kuerten won the ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati back in 2001.

Fonseca’s triumph will propel him into the top 30 of the ATP world rankings for the first time when the updated standings are released on Monday. He is currently ranked 46th.

Fonseca set the tone early in the contest, breaking Davidovich Fokina to race into a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Although Davidovich Fokina managed to break back, Fonseca’s power proved too much for the 26-year-old.

Fonseca fired 15 winners in the first set, closing it out with relative ease.

He started the second set in similar fashion, breaking early to take a 2-0 lead. He remained composed after failing to convert a championship point on return at 5-3, sealing the win in one hour and 25 minutes.

He also reflected on his childhood inspiration, Swiss maestro and record 10-times Basel champion Roger Federer.

For Davidovich Fokina, the loss marked his fourth final loss this year and fifth overall. Agencies

Also Read: Pat Cummins ruled out of first Ashes Test, Steve Smith to captain Australia