Swiss Open 2024: Yuki Bhambri Wins Swiss Open ATP Tour Doubles Title

GSTAAD: Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivett clinched the men’s doubles title at the Swiss Open ATP Tour tennis tournament with a hard-fought win over Ugo Humbert and Fabrice Martin in the final in Gstaad, Switzerland on Sunday.

The pair of Bhambri and Olivett, seeded third in the ATP 250 clay court tournament won the final 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. This was the third ATP doubles title for the 32-year-old Bhambri and second while partnering with Olivetti. He won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He won his second title at the BMW Open in April this year with Olivetti.

Also Read: Women’s Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh fifties carry India to comfortable win

Also Watch: