Switzerland Ease Into Last 16 After Comfortable Win Over Algeria

Vancouver: Switzerland delivered an impressive all-round display to see off Algeria 2-0 and book their place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup here at BC Place on Friday.

Goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye have earned Switzerland a victory. While Algeria had some good spells in the first half, Ndoye’s strike early in the second seemed to knock the stuffing out of them and they never threatened to get back into the tie.

Switzerland have now won three successive fixtures at the World Cup for the first time, with this victory following group-stage triumphs over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada.

Switzerland took the lead in just the 10th minute, as Johan Manzambi embarked on a determined run into the penalty area and cut the ball back from the byline for Embolo to tuck home from inside the six-yard box.

Not a minute had been played in the second half, and the ball was already in the Algerian net. Denis Zakaria’s cross was poorly cleared, Dan Ndoye received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and had time to pick his spot. A well-placed shot, and Ndoye was able to extend his claws in celebration for the first time at the World Cup.

Switzerland will remain in Vancouver, where they will next take on either Colombia or Ghana on 7 July. This will be their third consecutive match in Vancouver – and they will be aiming for their third victory on Canada’s west coast. IANS

Match Stats

Switzerland Algeria

45% Possession 55%

11 Shots 8

5 Shots on target 2

2 Big chances missed 2

9 Corners 0

398 Accurate passes 513

85% Passing accuracy 88%

10 Foul against 12

0 Offsides 2

0 Yellow cards 2

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