Switzerland edge co-hosts Canada 2-1 as both nations make historic World Cup knockout progress

Vancouver: Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored to give Switzerland a 2-1 victory over co-hosts Canada in Group B of the FIFA World Cup at the BC Place Vancouver, as both teams advanced to the knockout stage.

Manzambi, 20, who impressed off the bench with two goals in Switzerland’s 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last Thursday, earned a start against Canada.

Assisted by Manzambi, Vargas broke the deadlock early in the second half, as his strike sailed past Canada goalkeeper, hit the post and crossed the line. In the 57th minute, Breel Embolo crossed for Manzambi, whose finish made it 2-0.

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji praised Manzambi after the match. “We need player like this that are creative; he sees things that maybe others don’t see or are not capable of doing.”

Canada pulled a goal back in the 76th minute when Promise David scored with his first touch shortly after coming on as a substitute.

“We did not secure at least a draw, it means that we have to leave here for the next game,” David said. “We are kind of disappointed about that. But we scored a lot in all three games, I think we did show a new level of attacking football.”

Canada’s qualification for a Round of 32 tie in Los Angeles marks the first time they have progressed from a World Cup group on the third attempt. The Canadians lost all three games on their previous two appearances in the global showpiece finals – in Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022 now they have made history this time around in North America.

Switzerland have qualified from the group stage for the sixth time in their last seven World Cup campaigns.

Switzerland will be back at BC Place, Vancouver, on July 3 to take on the third-placed team from Group E, F, G, I or J in the Round of 32. For Canada, demoted to second place in the group by this defeat, they advance as runners-up and must travel south to Los Angeles for their meeting with the Group A runners-up on June 29. IANS

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