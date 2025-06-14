Lord’s mourns Air India crash victims with silence

LONDON: A minute's silence was observed at Lord's to pay tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, ahead of start of play on Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa on Friday.

Only one person survived the horrific accident on Thursday afternoon when London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers including crew members, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport. Agencies

Also Read: India in with Germany, Ireland as FIH reveals draw for Women’s Junior World Cup

Also Watch: