Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam suffer heavy defeat against Mumbai

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam faced a crushing 98-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match held in Lucknow on Tuesday. Chasing a stiff target of 221, Assam were bowled out for 122 in 19.1 overs. Mumbai dominated the contest in all departments. Powered by a brilliant unbeaten century from S.N. Khan (100 off 47 balls, 8 fours, 7 sixes), Mumbai posted an imposing 220 for 4 in their 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane also played a valuable knock of 42.

Assam’s chase got off to a disastrous start, slipping to 4 for 3 with Denish Das (0), Abdul Kuraishi (4) and captain Riyan Parag (0) all departing cheaply. Sumit Ghadigaonkar (1) also failed to settle at the crease.

Sibsankar Roy and Nihar Deka (19) attempted to steady the innings, but their 29 runs fifth-wicket partnership was broken before it could make an impact. Under pressure, Sibsankar carried on to score a fighting 41 off 33 balls, hitting seven boundaries.

Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur was outstanding with the ball, finishing with remarkable figures of 5 for 23 from his three overs.

