Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered a crushing 131-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at New Chandigarh on Monday. Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar produced a sensational unbeaten century to guide his team to a commanding victory.

Invited to bat first, Madhya Pradesh piled up a mammoth 250 for six in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to a breathtaking knock of 135 not out off just 48 balls by Patidar. The skipper dominated the Assam bowling attack with an explosive display of power-hitting, smashing eight boundaries and 13 sixes.

Shivang Kumar also made a valuable contribution with a half-century, scoring 61 runs (3 boundaries and 4 sixes). For Assam, Akash Sengupta was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 42 runs, while Mrinmoy Dutta claimed two wickets for 41 runs.

In reply, Assam struggled to build momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 119 in 17.4 overs. Sib Sankar Roy top-scored with 32 runs 5 boundaries), while Saahil Jain and Pradun Saikia contributed 20 and 18 runs respectively.

Madhya Pradesh’s Kumar Kartikeya spearheaded the bowling attack, claiming three wickets for just 17 runs to seal a comprehensive victory for his side.

It was the second defeat for Assam in the competition and they are yet to open their account.

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