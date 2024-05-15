Indian Premier League 2024: We have back up of Jos Buttler says Riyan Parag

Tottering Rajasthan Royals look to make the playoffs against Punjab Kings

GUWAHATI: All eyes will be on local boy Riyan Parag when Rajasthan Royals will play against Punjab Kings on Wednesday night in their penultimate league match of this IPL. The game will take place in Barsapara’s ACA Stadium.

It’s a battle between two teams at opposite ends of the table. Rajasthan Royals are riding high in second place with 16 points from 12 games, while PBKS is rock bottom following a dismal season with 8 points from 12 games.

Rajasthan Royals need at least one victory in their two games to ensure a play-off berth. However, they will not get the service of inform batter Jos Buttler, who returned to England to join the national team.

Rajasthan Royals today visited ACA Stadium for their net session in the afternoon. Many fans eagerly waited with their mobile phones to take a photo with the local boy. They even shouted his name, and and Riyan waved his hand to respond.

This season, Riyan is in terrific form and has already scored 483 runs in 11 innings. Addressing a media gathering during the pre match press conference, the hard hitter said, he would play his natural game here and there was no pressure on him, even though he had to play on his home pitch.

“I am treating the match like other games of the season, and there is absolutely no pressure on me,” the batter told.

After a good start, Rajasthan Royals suffered three consecutive defeats in their last three games. The absence of Buttler can also put pressure on their batting line up during the upcoming matches. However, the hard hitter batter today denied that Jos Buttler’s departure has left a gaping hole in their batting line-up. “We are a good side and have backups for everyone.”

The 22-year-old was also unconcerned with the team’s three straight losses in their previous three games either. “We are in a very positive mood. We have tried to learn from every small mistake that we have made in the last three games. It’s not that we’ve done everything wrong to lose the last three games.”

In the previous editions, Riyan was seen bowling on a regular basis during RR’s matches in the IPL. But this season, he bowled only three overs in his 12 matches.

Riyan explained the rationale, saying, “Due to the impact player rule, now six bowlers can play in a match. The captain needs the seventh bowler option only when the main bowlers get hit for runs. I did feel I was not getting enough chances, but Sanju Bhai (captain of Rajasthan Royals) has asked me to be ready so that I can be called upon anytime. I am regularly bowling in the nets and ready to bowl in the game whenever necessary.”

Riyan told about his recent form that he never change his playing style, but worked hard for consistant performance.

The ACA Stadium wicket always benefits the batter, and Riyan anticipates a high-scoring contest on Wednesday. “But as the cricket goes, we wouldn’t know much until the first ball is bowled,” he added.

