T20 Triumph: Amit Passi's Historic Century for Baroda

Hyderabad: Baroda wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi has equalled the world record for the highest score on T20 debut with his 44-ball century in their last league stage match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday. The 26-year-old scored 114 runs off just 55 balls, featuring 10 fours and nine sixes, to guide Baroda to a 13-run win over Services. His innings matched Pakistan’s Bilal Asif, who scored 114 from 48 balls for the Sialkot Stallions in a domestic T20 match in Faisalabad in May 2015, tying the world record for the highest individual score in men’s T20 debut. Passi has become only the third Indian batter after Punjab’s Shivam Bhambri and Hyderabad’s Akshath Reddy to score a century on T20 debut, with all three hundreds coming in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. IANS

