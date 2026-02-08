T20 WC 2026: Hetmyer, Shepherd propel Windies to 35-run win over Scotland

Kolkata: Shimron Hetmyer’s fluent 64 and Romario Shepherd’s sensational 5-20, including a hat-trick, propelled the West Indies to a 35-run victory over Scotland in their first Group C game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

West Indies were circumspect early, making 33 without loss in the Power-play. Though openers Brandon King and captain Shai Hope departed in quick succession, Hetmyer, fresh from visa-related travel delays, picked up the lengths quickly to seize control of the innings by smacking a 22-ball fifty - the fastest half-century hit by a West Indies male player in World Cup history.

Hetmyer, who hit two fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 177.78, added 81 runs for the third wicket with Rovman Powell, who played second fiddle through a 14-ball 24, while Sherfane Rutherford’s late cameo of 26 off 13 balls lifted the West Indies to a competitive 182/5.

Scotland were going well in the chase by reaching 115/3 in 13.1 overs, with skipper Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce, a former New Zealand international, threatening to take the game deep. But Jason Holder struck a decisive blow by dismissing Berrington to get his 100th T20I wicket scalp.

From there, Shepherd sealed the contest with a fiery burst in the death overs – taking four wickets in five balls of the 17th over to get his second hat-trick in the format, as Scotland’s innings unravelled and they were bowled out for 147 in 18.5 overs – losing their last seven wickets for just 32 runs. It also made Shepherd the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in the ongoing tournament and the tenth overall in the history of the competition.

Brief scores: West Indies 182/5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 64, Brandon King 35; Brad Currie 2-23, Oliver Davidson 1-23) beat Scotland 147 in 18.5 overs (Richie Berrington 42, Tom Bruce 35; Romario Shepherd 5-20, Jason Holder 3-30) by 35 runs. IANS

