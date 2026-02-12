T20 WC: Adam Zampa becomes joint second-highest wicket-taker in tournament history

Colombo: Australia’s top leg-spinner Adam Zampa became the joint second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history after his four-wicket haul, which helped the team register a 67-run victory over Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Zampa returned figures of 4-23 in a dominant bowling performance that saw Ireland bundled out for 115 in 16.5 overs while chasing 182. With this effort, he took his overall tally to 40 wickets in T20 World Cup history, drawing level with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan for the second spot on the all-time list.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads the chart with 50 wickets, while Pakistan great Shahid Afridi follows with 39 wickets to his name.

This is Zampa’s second T20 World Cup four-wicket haul. He has also taken one five-wicket haul in the tournament. Overall, he has taken 143 wickets in T20Is at an impressive average of 20.56 from 112 matches. After being asked to bat, Australia posted 182/6 with the help of a crucial 61-run partnership between Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis. The duo steadied the innings after early setbacks, with Travis Head run out cheaply and Josh Inglis falling after a brisk 37 off 17 balls. Renshaw struck 37, while Stoinis added 45 to lift the total to a competitive score.

In reply, Ireland’s chase suffered an early setback when captain Paul Stirling retired hurt after facing just one ball. Nathan Ellis then tore through the top order, claiming three wickets in seven balls, while Zampa tightened the screws in the middle overs. Ireland slumped to 43/5 before Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell stitched together a 46-run partnership. However, Zampa broke the stand and later completed his four-wicket haul to confirm victory for Australia.

Australia will next face Zimbabwe at the same venue on February 13th in their second group stage game of the T20 World Cup 2026, where Zampa will look to edge past Rashid and Hasaranga in the list. (IANS)

