T20 WC: Super 8’s to kick-off in Colombo on February 21

New Delhi: The stage is set for the Super 8 phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with the tournament entering a decisive stretch as eight teams prepare to battle for semifinals spots. The next round will begin on February 21 and run until March 1, with matches split between venues in India and Sri Lanka.

From the original 20-team field, the top two sides from each group have progressed, setting up a high-stakes contest among the world’s leading T20 nations. The qualified teams are India, the West Indies, Zimbabwe, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, and Pakistan.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four. Group 1 features India, the West Indies, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, with all matches scheduled in India.

Group 2 comprises New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, and Pakistan, with co-hosts Sri Lanka hosting their fixtures.

The Super 8 stage of the tournament begins on February 21 with New Zealand facing Pakistan in Colombo. On February 22, England meet Sri Lanka in Pallekele, followed by India taking on South Africa in Ahmedabad. February 23 features Zimbabwe vs West Indies in Mumbai, while England face Pakistan on February 24.

The Super 8s will determine the four semifinalists, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout rounds.

India enter the Super 8s as defending champions, while West Indies, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka all boast title-winning pedigree. South Africa and New Zealand remain consistent contenders, while Zimbabwe have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

With high-profile clashes, historic rivalries, and semifinal spots on the line, the Super 8 phase promises to be one of the most thrilling stages of the T20 World Cup.

Super 8’s schedule:

Feb 21- New Zealand vs Pakistan – Colombo

Feb 22 - England vs Sri Lanka – Pallekele; India vs South Africa – Ahmedabad

Feb 23 - Zimbabwe vs West Indies – Mumbai

Feb 24 - England vs Pakistan – Pallekele

Feb 25 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

Feb 26 - West Indies vs South Africa – Ahmedabad; India vs Zimbabwe – Chennai

Feb 27 - England vs New Zealand – Colombo

Feb 28 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Pallekele

March 1 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa – Delhi; India vs West Indies – Kolkata (IANS)

