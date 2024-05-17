T20 World Cup 2024: England’s Edgbaston Stadium to host fan park for IND v PAK blockbuster 

Birmingham: England’s Edgbaston Stadium will host the fan park for the spectators for the much-awaited clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9.

As per the venue’s official statement, the fan park can accommodate up to 8,000 viewers for the blockbuster clash after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the ground among just a handful of host venues.

It will be the first time in the UK that fans can watch the live-streaming of a cricket match in the stadium.

“Fans will be able to watch the action on a big screen and enjoy the build-up as comedian and cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz takes to the stage alongside former India and Pakistan players,” the venue’s official statement read. IANS

