T20 World Cup 2024: Team India sweat it out in net session ahead of warm-up match

New York: Team India is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to commence on Sunday. In the build to the showpiece spectacle, India will take on Bangladesh in the warm-up fixture in New York on Saturday. Ahead of the preparatory encounter, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja among others had an intense net session on Thursday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse of India’s squad members, sweating it hard under the bright sun. Apart from the batters, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and travelling reserve Khaleel Ahmed were seen honing their bowling skills in the net session. IANS

