SBI - ITF Junior J60 Tennis tournament: Doubles finals concludes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top seed Kazakhstan girls doubles team Albina Kakenova and Satima Toregen lifted the title defeating Indian duo of Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar and Akansha Ghosh in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the SBI - ITF Junior J60 Tennis tournament at the AATA Complex in the city today . In the boys doubles final top seed Tanussh Ghildyal and Aradhya Kshitij of India defeated 2nd seed Aditya Mor and Praneel Sharma also from India in straight sets 7-5, 6-1 to bag the title. In a brief prize distribution ceremony, the trophies and certificates were distributed by Vice President of All Assam Tennis Association Subroto Sarmah and Treasurer Swapnil Borthakur. The boys and girl’s single final will be held on Saturday.

