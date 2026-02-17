T20 World Cup: England beat Italy to qualify for Super 8

Kolkata: England sealed their place in the Super 8s of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a hard-fought 24-run victory over Italy in a thrilling Group C clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, overcoming a sensational counterattack led by Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart to defend their imposing total of 202.

Chasing a target of 203, Italy endured a nightmare start as Jofra Archer struck twice in the opening over. He dismissed JJ Smuts for a duck and reduced Italy to 1/2, immediately putting the associate side on the back foot. Jamie Overton soon compounded their troubles, and Harry Manenti’s dismissal left Italy struggling at 22/3 inside four overs.

With the required rate climbing rapidly, Justin Mosca and Ben Manenti launched a remarkable recovery that briefly tilted the contest. Mosca batted with composure, finding gaps and rotating strike effectively, while Manenti took the aggressive route. The hard-hitting batter unleashed a brutal assault, bringing up a stunning half-century off just 22 balls, the fastest fifty by an associate batter against a Full Member in T20 World Cup history.

Manenti’s innings was packed with clean striking, including six towering sixes and four boundaries, as he dismantled England’s bowling attack. Together with Mosca, who contributed a fluent 43 off 34 balls, he stitched a crucial partnership that lifted Italy to 114/3 in the 12th over and suddenly put England under immense pressure.

Just as Italy appeared poised for a famous upset, Will Jacks delivered a vital breakthrough. He dismissed Manenti for a blistering 60 off 25 balls, with Tom Banton holding on to a crucial catch at long-on. The wicket shifted momentum back in England’s favour.

Adil Rashid further tightened England’s grip by removing Mosca, while Sam Curran struck twice in quick succession to derail Italy’s middle-order. Curran dismissed Marcus Campopiano and Gian Meade, ensuring England regained control at a decisive stage of the chase.

Grant Stewart, however, refused to back down and reignited Italy’s hopes with a fearless late assault. He smashed 45 off just 23 balls, including five sixes, while Jaspreet Singh also joined the attack as Italy hammered 21 runs off Rashid’s 18th over, bringing the equation down to 30 off 12 balls.

Curran held his nerve to remove Stewart in the penultimate over, effectively ending Italy’s resistance. With 25 required off the final over, Overton wrapped up the innings clinically, dismissing Jaspreet Singh and Ali Hasan as Italy were bowled out for 178 in 20 overs.

England’s bowling effort was led by Overton (3/18) and Curran (3/22), while Archer’s early breakthroughs proved equally decisive.

Though Italy fell short, their fearless display, which included 13 sixes, the most by an associate team against a Full Member in a T20 World Cup innings, earned widespread admiration.

In the end, England’s experience and composure under pressure proved decisive as they secured a crucial victory and advanced to the Super Eights.

Brief scores: England 202/7 in 20 overs (Will Jacks 53*, Tom Banton 30; Crishan Kalugamage 2-41, Grant Stewart 2-51) beat Italy 178 all out in 20 overs (Ben Manenti 60, Grant Stewart 45; Jamie Overton 3-18, Sam Curran 3-22) by 24 runs. IANS

