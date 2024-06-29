T20 World Cup, IND VS SA: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Barbados

New Delhi: There is a reserve day in place for the title game, but the forecast remains grim on that day as well. The chances of rain remain persistent in the afternoon with 99 per cent cloud cover. The weather prediction for the reserve day (June 30) is also gloomy with a forecast of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon,” reads Sunday’s weather forecast for Bridgetown.

If the final match gets washed out in Barbados, both India and South Africa will be declared joint winners of the tournament. IANS

