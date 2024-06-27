T20 World Cup: Travis Head’s meteoric rise continues, dethrones Suryakumar Yadav

Dubai: Australia’s Travis Head has ascended to the No.1 spot in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings, dethroning India’s Suryakumar Yadav after stunning performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament, with his latest innings of 76 against India cementing his place at the top. Since December 2023, Suryakumar Yadav has held the prestigious position of the top-ranked men’s T20I batter. His tenure, marked by brilliant performances and consistent runs, has now been eclipsed by Head’s exceptional form. Head’s knock against India, although in a losing cause, showcased his prowess as he kept Australia in contention despite Rohit Sharma’s masterclass for India.

Head’s rise in the rankings saw him leapfrog four spots, pushing Suryakumar, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan down one place each to round out the top five. West Indies’ Johnson Charles made a significant leap into the top ten, moving up four spots, while Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz climbed five places to 11th.

Marcus Stoinis, who briefly held the top spot in the all-rounder rankings, has slipped to fourth. India’s Hardik Pandya has moved up to third, with Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan in second, and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga reclaiming the No. 1 spot. IANS

