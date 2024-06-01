T20 World Cup: India's premier batter Virat Kohli joins Team India in New York

New York: India's premier batter Virat Kohli arrived in New York on Friday for the T20 World Cup, five days after his other team members but it is still not clear if he would be playing the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

"Virat Kohli has checked in at the team hotel and after a long flight, he would be taking rest," a senior BCCI source confirmed his arrival.

Having travelled for 16 hours to reach the 'Big Apple', his participation in the practice match will depend on how Kohli feels and if he is willing to have a hit against the Bangladesh side at the Nassau County Cricket Ground.

Kohli has scored 741 runs in 15 IPL games. He doesn't need much match practice, and he will still get three quality net sessions before the first game against Ireland on June 5.

There was an optional training session on Friday morning in which Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj sweated it out under the guidance of the support staff. Agencies

