T20 World Cup: Jansen, Markram help South Africa overpower New Zealand

Ahmedabad: Skipper Aiden Markram struck an unbeaten half-century after pacer Marco Jansen had rattled New Zealand with a career-best 4-40 as South Africa romped to a seven-wicket victory in Match 24 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Jansen bowled brilliantly for his career-best figures and set up with victory with a three-wicket burst in the Power-play and then got the dangerman Marck Chapman (48) for a four-fer as South Africa fought back to restrict New Zealand to 175/7 in 20 overs after inserting the BlackCaps in to bat first in the Group D clash on a wicket that gave some assistance to the pacers.

Markram then hammered an unbeaten 86 off 44 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes, and shared crucial partnerships with Quinton de Kock (20), Ryan Rickelton (21), and David Miller (24 not out) as South Africa reached 178/7 in 17.1 overs as they romped to a seven-wicket win with 17 balls to spare.

This is South Africa's third win in three matches, and they are perched at the top of Group D with sixpoints. New Zealand are second with four points from two wins, while the UAE are third with one win from two games. Afghanistan and Canada have lost both their matches and have yet open their account.

The breezy win also boosted South Africa's Net Run Rate, while New Zealand lost some advantage in this department too.

Earlier, Jansen rattled the New Zealand top order, claiming two wickets within three balls as the BlackCaps were left struggling at 58/3 at the end of the Power-play. Jansen made the breakthrough by getting Tim Seifert to edge one behind to keeper Quinton de Kock for 13 with the score reading 33/1.

Brief scores: New Zealand 175/7 in 20 overs (Mark Chapman 48, Daryl Mitchell 32, Finn Allen 31, James Neesham 23 not out; Marco Jansen 4-40) lost to South Africa 178/3 in 17.1 overs (Aiden Markram 86 not out, David Miller 24 not out; James Neesham 1-15, Lockie Ferguson 1-33) by seven wickets. IANS

