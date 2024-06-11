T20 World Cup: Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamicchane set to join Nepal squad

New Delhi: Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamicchane will join the squad in West Indies for the team’s last two group stage matches in the T20 World Cup, country’s cricket board said on Monday.

The former captain failed to obtain a US visa twice last month despite efforts from the country’s cricket board and multiple agencies. However, Nepal had requested the ICC to allow Lamichhane as a late addition to their World Cup squad. The ICC has approved his inclusion for the last two group stage matches.

“We, along with Nepal government, had tried hard to secure a US visa for Lamichhane but that didn’t work out. We had already requested the ICC to give an allowance for him to be added to the World Cup squad even as a late entry. The ICC has now allowed Lamichhane to be added for the last two matches,” ESPNcricinfo quoted CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand as saying. (IANS)

