T20 World Cup: Pakistan's biggest chink is always going to be fielding, says Matthew Hayden

New Delhi: Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden has asserted that Pakistan's squad for the next month's T20 World Cup looks solid with a star-studded line-up but their fielding remains a 'biggest chink' for them. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the showpiece event in the USA and the West Indies, commencing on June 2. The runners-up have named a strong squad consisting of four lethal pacers - Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Hayden lauded the fast-bowling attack and termed the quartet 'amazing' talents.

"Looking at the Pakistan squad as usual Pakistan are always dark horses when comes to the World Cup. In particular, their fast bowling stocks are amazing. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, who wasn't available for selection in the last World Cup -that's a big comeback, and then you have got Mohammad Amir as well and Haris Rauf. You have four major (bowlers) from the pace attack," Hayden said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

The veteran cricketer further highlighted Pakistan's batting prowess, having the likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman in the side.

"You've got Shadab Khan through the middle for spinning and also a power-hitter and at the top you've got big three - captain Babar Azam, glad to see him back at the helm. He is the natural leader and should be there and you've got Mohammad Rizwan as well that more than likely will partner with him and Fakhar Zaman, who is dangerous left-hand striker of the ball," the 52-year-old said.

Hayden feels Pakistan have a solid team and they have to work on their fielding to improve their chances in the forthcoming tournament. IANS

Also Read: Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag denies exit rumors ahead of 2024 FA Cup final

Also watch: