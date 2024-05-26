Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag denies exit rumors ahead of 2024 FA Cup final

New Delhi: With the 2024 FA Cup final mere hours away, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has dismissed any rumors regarding his future with the club.

“New owners told me directly that they want to change everything and that they want to rebuild with me. Carrington will get completely destroyed, new training ground will come to INEOS will change many things,” said Ten Hag to Dutch football magazine Voetbal International.

Erik Ten Hag joined the Red Devils in 2022 and led the club to a Carabao Cup trophy, and ended the season in third place in the league and finished as the FA Cup runners-up in his first season in charge but followed it with the team’s worst finish in the league and group stage exit in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United will face Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup, a rematch of last year’s final which City won 2-1. Reports indicate that Ten Hag will be sacked by the club irrespective of the result in the important game.

“Manchester United won the league for the last time in 2013. But still, they expect us to win every game while competing at the top. This club is not ready for that,” added the 45-year-old gaffer.

The club has severely been hit with injuries during the course of the season which surely contributed to their poor run as they finished the season with the most injuries in the league, a fact Ten Hag emphasized on throughout the season. “The injuries have been really crazy. Not long ago I had to start the 15th different center-back duo of the season. I have had 33 different defensive lines this season,” concluded the former Ajax boss. IANS

