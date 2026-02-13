T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka decimate Oman to clinch 105-run win

Colombo: Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance to register a comfortable 105-run victory over Oman in their Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After posting a formidable total of 225/5 batting first, the hosts bowled with discipline to restrict Oman to 120/9 in their 20 overs.

Put into bat by Oman captain Jatinder Singh, Sri Lanka wasted no time in imposing their authority. The innings was anchored by fiery half-centuries from Pavan Rathnayake (60 off 28), Kusal Mendis (61 off 45), and skipper Dasun Shanaka (50 off 20), whose combined efforts powered the home side to a daunting total.

Sri Lanka’s innings got off to a brisk start with Kamil Mishara finding the boundary early, though Oman struck soon after, with Jay Odedra removing Mishara for 8. Pathum Nissanka and Mendis rebuilt steadily until Sufyan Mehmood trapped Nissanka lbw for 13, leaving the hosts at 58 for 2 after the powerplay.

From that point, Rathnayake and Mendis accelerated the scoring with a calculated partnership. Rathnayake’s aggressive approach, especially against spin, was on full display during a 17-run tenth over that featured two no-balls and a free-hit boundary. He registered his maiden T20I fifty in style, finishing with 60 before being bowled by Jiten Ramanandi.

Mendis played the anchor role, using innovation and placement to keep the scoreboard ticking. His fluent 61 ensured Sri Lanka maintained momentum heading into the death overs.

The late innings belonged to captain Dasun Shanaka, who unleashed a breathtaking assault, smashing five sixes and two fours in a quickfire 50 off just 20 balls, the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is. His explosive hitting, complemented by Kamindu Mendis’ three towering sixes in the final overs, propelled Sri Lanka to a massive 225/5.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 225/5 in 20 ov (Kusal Mendis 61, Pavan Rathnayake 60, Dasun Shanaka 50; Jiten Ramanandi 2-41) beat Oman 120/9 in 20 ov (Mohammad Nadeem 53*, Wasim Ali 27; Maheesh Theekshana 2-11, Dushmantha Chameera 2-19) by 105 runs. IANS

