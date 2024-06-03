T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka look to muffle South Africa’s big guns

NEW YORK: Sri Lanka will rely on its exceptionally varied bowling attack to tame the unrestrained batting power of South Africa in its Group D T20 World Cup opener here on Monday.

They will be eager to get onto the points table at the earliest too as some tricky teams like Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal are clubbed with them in the group.

South Africa spread all its cards on the table as the team selection indicated the most likely route it would take in this ICC showpiece.

A batting line-up consisting of captain Aiden Markram, wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs could be a nightmare for any bowling attack.

Klaasen and Stubbs have been in roaring form of late. In this World Cup cycle, the right-hander has averaged 41 and struck runs at 182.

In IPL 2024 too, Klaasen made 471 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 171 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stubbs has been equally impressive for Delhi Capitals, amassing 378 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 190.

It will certainly worry a set of Lankan spinners such as captain Wanindu Hasaranga (economy 7.42) and Maheesh Theekshana (6.71), both of whom had to battle injuries in the recent past.

So, Sri Lanka, which has not reached the knockouts of a T20 World Cup after its triumph in 2014, will be eager to try a couple of overs from pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka in that phase when Klaasen and Stubbs are looking to accelerate.

Lanka will also hope that the New York pitch will continue to offer some help to the bowlers. In Saturday’s warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, a few deliveries did not rise above the ankle and knee level.

Sri Lanka is also one of the teams that has played a good number of T20Is this year. In 2024, it has series wins over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at home and Bangladesh away. It has won six of the last nine T20Is.

In a Group B clash at Bridgetown, Namibia, a dominant force in the African Qualifiers, will be hoping for a winning start against Oman. Agencies

