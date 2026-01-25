T20I match: Teams arrive in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: After nearly two years, Guwahati is set to host a T20I encounter. Both India and New Zealand arrived in the city on Saturday via chartered flights ahead of the third match of the series which now India leading 2-0.

Both teams opted to skip their net sessions on Saturday and remained at their respective hotels.

This will be the fifth men’s T20I match to be held in Guwahati. Earlier, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa have toured the city for T20Is against India. The hosts have registered just one victory here, which came against South Africa in 2022, while the India-Sri Lanka encounter was abandoned due to rain.

However, weather conditions are expected to be favourable this time, with clear skies forecast and temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius, providing ideal playing conditions.

Notably, this will be the first occasion that the New Zealand men’s team will play a T20I in Guwahati. The visitors had earlier played One-Day Internationals at the Nehru Stadium in the city on a couple of occasions.

Meanwhile, as in previous matches, several traffic restrictions will be imposed on roads adjacent to the stadium to manage spectator movement. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayanta Sarathi Borah informed the media that security personnel will be deployed across all connecting roads and will be available to assist spectators with traffic-related issues.

