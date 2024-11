T20I series: Final match between West Indies and England abandoned due to rain

Gros Islet: England sealed a 3-1 win Sunday in its T20I series against West Indies when the fifth and final match was abandoned after five overs because of rain. West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall. Evin Lewis was 29 not out and Shai Hope on 14. With no hope of the rain abating and the outfield already soaked, the umpires made the decision to call off play about 6:15 p.m. local time with no result. England won the first three matches of the series by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. Agencies

Also Read: WI VS ENG: West Indies pull off record run-chase win over England

Also Watch: