Table Tennis contingent will give everything possible to win a medal, says Sharath Kamal

Paris: The Paris 2024 Olympics are all set to begin on Thursday and the excitement levels keep on rising as the sportspersons are all waiting anxiously to give their best at the mega event and clinch medals for the country. India have never won a medal in table tennis at the Olympics and the squad is hoping to make history in Paris.

In a conversation with IANS, veteran paddler and India’s flag-bearer Sharath Kamal spoke about the squad’s chances of making history in Paris as the men's team has never reached the quarterfinals stage in the event. “From table tennis, even one (medal) is going to be an outside chance. But of course, we are going to play to get those medals. We are going to try everything possible to get those medals. And we'll be really happy even if we get one in the team,” Kamal told IANS.

Kamal is often regarded as India’s best-ever TT player having won seven gold medals in Commonwealth Games, two Asian Games medals and three Olympics appearances to his name. He will be accompanying female flag bearer PV Sindhu in the opening ceremony of his fourth Olympics on Friday.

“I have put (my) all into this Olympic Games, all my energy, mentally, physically, all possible ways into this Olympic Games. And a lot into the team events that will start on August 5. So I hope, I really hope I've done my preparation well. I'm in really good shape. Practice sessions have been very good. Sparring with other players also. I can clearly see I'm playing really well. So all this has to just translate on the table during the competition.” IANS

Also Read: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal to lead India’s six-member Table Tennis squad at Paris Olympics

Also Watch: