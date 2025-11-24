Taijul and Hasan Murad guide Bangladesh to 2-0 series sweep

Dhaka: Hasan Murad broke Ireland’s stubborn resistance on the final day, securing Bangladesh’s 217-run victory in the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday.

Curtis Campher stood firm with an unbeaten 71 off 259 balls, and alongside Gavin Hoey, endured over 31 overs before Murad dismissed Hoey and No. 11 Matthew Humphreys with consecutive deliveries to seal a 2-0 series sweep.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 476 (Litton Das 128, Mushfiqur Rahim 106; Andy McBrine 6-109, Gavin Hoey 2-115) & 297/4 dec (Mominul Haque 87, Shadman Islam 78; Gavin Hoey 2-84, Jordan Neill 1-48) beat Ireland 265 (Lorcan Tucker 75, Jordan Neill 49; Taijul Islam 4-76, Khaled Ahmed 2-39) & 291 (Curtis Campher 71*, Harry Tector 50; Hasan Murad 4-44, Taijul Islam 4-104) by 217 runs. IANS

